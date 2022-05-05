Datamatics Positioned as the Leader in the 2022 SPARK Matrix for CX Management Services by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading CX Management Service providers

Datamatics, with its comprehensive technology Customer Experience Management, receives strong ratings across the parameters of service excellence and customer impact

MIDDLETON, Mass., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Datamatics, a global Digital Operations, Technology and Experiences company, as a 2022 Service Leader in the SPARK Matrix for Global CX Management Services.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading service providers in the form of its SPARK Matrix. It gives strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Priyanka Panhale, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "Datamatics' robust service portfolio, focused on a customer-centric approach, empowers enterprises to drive value from their CX investments by providing strong omnichannel support, multilingual capabilities, inbound & outbound services, and cross-trained FTEs. It enables enterprises to enhance their operational processes and optimize costs by comprehensively assessing the enterprise's existing processes to determine potential gaps. With continuous innovations in its digital and technological capabilities, Datamatics continues to provide superior value to its customers through expertise in customer analytics, process consulting, mystery audits, and AI-based solutions. The company is well-positioned to expand its market share in the CX Management Services market, with its comprehensive service capabilities, deep expertise, and understanding of customer management processes," Priyanka adds.

Sandeep Arora, Executive Vice President & Head - Customer Management Solutions & Consulting at Datamatics said, "Customer Experience is of utmost priority for clients across the globe to keep up with ever-evolving market dynamics. For Datamatics delivering 'Superior Customer Experience using data-driven Intelligence' has been the cornerstone of our Omni-channel Customer Management Services portfolio. This expertise helps us deliver value across the customer's journey, especially in front-office based interactions. The Leaders' rating is a strong testimony to our service capabilities, innovative technology, differentiators and the incremental impact we have created for clients across the globe."

Due to the growing digital transformation and customer-centric initiatives across industry segments, a robust personalized customer experience strategy is considered among the most essential to meet the ever-growing customer expectations, improve brand loyalty, and win over the competition. The COVID-19 outbreak has led to unprecedented disruption across major industries. Technology investments have risen over the last few years, driven mainly by the pent-up demand in addition to the eventual economic recovery of the key markets across the geographical regions.

Organizations are seeking agility and continuous improvement throughout their internal processes, workflows, as well as CX services. Owing to the increase in such demands, businesses are looking to outsource customer experience management (CXM) and partner with CXM service providers in order to keep up with rising customer expectations and technological advancements. For the purpose of driving enhanced customer experiences, organizations are looking at service providers that focus on having a consultative approach in curating a robust infrastructure aligned with the customer needs.

About Datamatics

Datamatics (BSE: 532528 | NSE: DATAMATICS) provides intelligent solutions for data-driven businesses to increase productivity and enhance the customer experience. With a complete digital approach, Datamatics portfolio spans across Information Technology Services, Business Process Management, Engineering Services and Big Data & Analytics all powered by Artificial Intelligence. It has established products in Robotic Process Automation, Intelligent Document Processing, Business Intelligence and Automated Fare Collection. Datamatics services global customers across Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Manufacturing, International Organizations, and Media & Publishing. The Company has presence across 4 continents with major delivery centers in the USA, India, and Philippines.

To know more about Datamatics, visit www.datamatics.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

