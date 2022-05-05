Fact.MR: Growing Burden of Ocular Ailments to Boost Ophthalmic Ultrasound Devices Sales by 1.7X through 2032

A-Scan Ophthalmic Ultrasound Devices to Exhibit Growth at 9.1% CAGR by 2032

An exhaustive study conducted by Fact.MR provides exclusive insights into emerging trends and upcoming opportunities. It also offers an in-depth analysis of the global ophthalmic ultrasound devices market to assist readers gain a 360-degree view across prominent regions for the forecast period 2022-2032. The report also reveals key governing factors favoring growth in the market in terms of product type, mobility, and end use.

NEW YORK, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ophthalmic ultrasound devices market size is estimated to exceed US$ 1.1 Bn by the end of 2032. Sales are expected to rise at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period, in comparison to the 7.5% CAGR registered between 2017 and 2021.

High prevalence of ocular ailments such as cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, macular degeneration, and refractive errors is underpinning the need for ocular diagnosis and treatment equipment.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 914.4 million people across the globe are reported to be having unaddressed refractive error and presbyopia, collectively.

Ophthalmic ultrasound devices are extensively being used for the detection of various ocular conditions and diseases. Hence, growing burden of these ailments will spur demand in the market, thereby propelling sales by 1.7X through 2032.

For More Valuable Information on Regional Market Dynamics, Get a Free Sample Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7247

Key manufacturers are focusing on launching novel ophthalmic devices with advanced ultrasound technologies and innovative features to make these devices more effective and accurate. This is anticipated to bolster the sales of ophthalmic ultrasound devices in the forthcoming years.

A-scan devices employ the most up-to-date electronic technology and transducer in ophthalmic practices, providing higher accuracy and reliability. On account of this, A-scan devices are estimated to remain the most sought-after in the market, with sales increasing at a considerable pace.

Report Attributes Details Base Year Value (2021A) US$ 432.2 Million Projected Year Value (2032F) US$ 1.1 Billion Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) CAGR 9%

Key Takeaways:

The U.S. is projected to emerge as the most remunerative market in North America , creating an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 200 Mn through 2032.

, creating an absolute $ opportunity of around through 2032. China is estimated to exhibit growth at a rapid pace on the back of growing ocular conditions and diseases in the country.

is estimated to exhibit growth at a rapid pace on the back of growing ocular conditions and diseases in the country. The U.K. is expected to account for a significant share in the Europe market, driven by the growing number of eye-related surgeries.

market, driven by the growing number of eye-related surgeries. Among product type verticals, sales in the A-scan segment are forecast to grow at a 9.1% CAGR through 2032.

Based on mobility, the standalone segment is anticipated to account for the maximum revenue share, with demand increasing at a 7.3% CAGR over the forecast period.

Growth Drivers:

Increasing adoption of ophthalmic ultrasound devices in cataract applications and posterior eye imaging for vitreous hemorrhage will spur demand in the market.

Growing usage in pre-operative viewing of retinal detachment in circumstances such as lens opacification and peri-orbital trauma will boost sales of A-scan ophthalmic ultrasound devices.

Restraints:

High initial cost of ophthalmic ultrasound devices and need for qualified professionals to operate these devices might hamper the demand.

Stringent regulatory standards and lengthy product approval policies for launch of novel ophthalmic devices will limit sales to an extent.

For Critical Insights on this Market, Request for Methodology here



https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=7247

Competitive Landscape:

Prominent players operating in the market are emphasizing on introducing new products to improve their existing product portfolios. Also, some companies are aiming at collaborations, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions for expanding their global footprint.

For instance,

In April 2019 , Lantheus, a U.S.-based manufacturer of diagnostic imaging equipment announced a partnership with a medical device technology company, Cerevast for combining its microbubble technology with Cerevast's ocular ultrasound device for the diagnosis and treatment of retinal vascular occlusion.

, manufacturer of diagnostic imaging equipment medical device technology company, Cerevast for combining its microbubble technology with Cerevast's ocular ultrasound device for the diagnosis and treatment of retinal vascular occlusion. In March 2019 , Quantel Medical, a leading manufacturer of medical equipment announced that it has received the approval for its new ophthalmic ultrasound device, ABSolu, by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Halma plc

Carl Zeiss Meditech

Nidek Co. Ltd

Quantel Medical

Escalon Medical Corporation

Optos

Ellex

MicroMedical Devices

Others

More Valuable Insights on Ophthalmic Ultrasound Devices Market

Fact.MR in its latest study offers a comprehensive analysis on the global ophthalmic ultrasound devices market. It also provides key information such as latest trends, drivers, and challenges factors that are expected to influence sales of ophthalmic ultrasound devices during the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. It also uncovers critical forecast data for the ophthalmic ultrasound devices market through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Product Type:

B-Scan

A-Scan

Combined

Pachymeter

Ultrasound Bio Microscope

By Mobility:

Portable

Standalone

By End Use:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Ophthalmology Clinics

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

Key Questions Covered in the Ophthalmic Ultrasound Devices Market Report

What is the estimated revenue of the ophthalmic ultrasound devices market during the forecast period?

Which are the challenges faced in the ophthalmic ultrasound devices market?

Which region is estimated to exhibit fastest growth in the global ophthalmic ultrasound devices market during 2022-2032?

What is the projected market valuation of the ophthalmic ultrasound devices market in 2022?

Which factors are driving the ophthalmic ultrasound devices market during 2022-2032?

What is the expected growth rate of the ophthalmic ultrasound devices market until 2032?

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Healthcare Domain

3D Printed Ophthalmic Implants Market: 3D printed ophthalmic implants are gaining popularity as corneal implants, which assist in providing a better vision to the patient. Also, growing introduction of novel customized orbital 3D printed implants made of biocompatible material is bolstering sales in the market.

Ophthalmic Surgical Systems Market: Shifting preference towards eye-related surgery owing to growing technological advancement in the field of ophthalmology is driving the market. In addition to this, increasing usage of ophthalmic surgical systems for cataract surgery, glaucoma-laser trabeculoplasty, and refractive surgery will augment the growth in the market.

Ophthalmic Drugs Market: Rising burden of ocular diseases and conditions such as inflammation, diabetic retinopathy, uveitis, dry eye, glaucoma, and retinal disorders, are accelerating the demand for ophthalmic drugs. Increasing research and development activities for the introduction of novel ophthalmic drugs is projected to further drive the growth in the market.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a market research and consulting agency with deep expertise in emerging market intelligence. Spanning a wide range - from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare, chemical, and materials, to even the most niche categories. 80% of Fortune 1000's trusts us in critical decision making.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/713666/FactMR_Logo.jpg