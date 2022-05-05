Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung: Jetzt ganz große Kurschance vor “Mega-Turnaround” (430%)?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H5Y5 ISIN: CA7005632087 Ticker-Symbol: PL2 
Frankfurt
05.05.22
08:10 Uhr
25,200 Euro
+0,200
+0,80 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PARK LAWN CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PARK LAWN CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
05.05.2022 | 16:44
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Park Lawn Corporation: Park Lawn First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Released on Thursday, May 12, 2022 and Earnings Conference Call on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 9:30 a.m.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2022 / Park Lawn Corporation (TSX:PLC) ("PLC") announced today that it will release its first quarter financial results for 2022 on Thursday, May 12, 2022. PLC will host a conference call at 9:30 a.m. (EST) on Friday, May 13, 2022 to discuss its Q1 2022 financial results. Details of the conference call are as follows:

  • Date: Friday, May 13, 2022
  • Time: 9:30 a.m. EST
  • Dial-in Number: Toll Free (888) 506-0062 | Conference ID: 367158

To ensure your participation, please join approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start of the conference call.

About Park Lawn Corporation

PLC provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis (pre-need) or at the time of a death (at-need). PLC and its subsidiaries own and operate businesses including cemeteries, crematoria, funeral homes, chapels, planning offices and a transfer service. PLC operates in three Canadian provinces and sixteen U.S. states.

Contact Information

Daniel Millett
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 231-1462, ext. 221
dmillett@plcorp.com

SOURCE: Park Lawn Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/698930/Park-Lawn-First-Quarter-2022-Financial-Results-Released-on-Thursday-May-12-2022-and-Earnings-Conference-Call-on-Friday-May-13-2022-at-930-am-EST

PARK LAWN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.