Tada Cognitive Solutions Named TiE50 Award Winner at TiEcon 2022

PEORIA, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2022 / Tada Cognitive Solutions (also known as TadaNow), the leader in digital twin-enabled supply chain solutions, announced today that they have been selected as a 2022 TiE50 Winner in the prestigious TiE50 Awards Program. This thirteen-year-old awards competition is a program of TiEcon , the world's largest conference for tech entrepreneurs.

TadaNow was recognized for the industry's first digital twin enabled Supply Chain Control Tower designed to solve complex supply chain problems and foster timely multi-tier supplier collaboration. Fueled by Digital Duplicate® , our patented digital supply chain twin technology, it empowers supply chain business leaders to gain orchestration, collaboration, and real-time end-to-end visibility across their entire supply chain ecosystem in a matter of weeks.

"It's an honor to be named a 2022 TiE50 Award Winner," said Seshadri Guha, CEO and co-founder of Tada Cognitive Solutions. "This award demonstrates how our team is revolutionizing the supply chain planning process through our innovative technology."

"Companies from diverse fields and in various stages submitted their applications to our prestigious TiE50 Awards, showcasing innovation and disruption. In addition to many sponsors for the TiE50 program, we also had in-kind sponsors offering a desirable list of perks and benefits apart from the award and recognition. TiE50 continues to partner with Meet the Draper's, a ground-breaking reality show, to give an opportunity to select companies to pitch to the show," said Kumar Sripadam, TiE50 Program Chair.

"TiE Silicon Valley is excited to announce the TiE50 winners. TiE50 awards is our way of giving visibility to startups and connecting them with our sponsors, partners, and investors in the TiE Ecosystem" said AGK Karunakaran, President, TiE Silicon Valley.

The TiE50 Awards will be presented virtually to the winners during a ceremony on May 6th. For more information, please go to https://www.tiecon.org/tie50

About Tada Cognitive Solutions

Tada Cognitive Solutions (also known as TadaNow) is the leader in the Digital Duplicate® Technology that continuously integrates data, people, and process partners to deliver real-time visibility, orchestration, and collaboration across the entire supply chain ecosystem. Our no-code platform unleashes the magic of Data with unparalleled speed at unprecedented scale, allowing our customers to connect data silos within their own and their partner enterprises to create a unique data fabric and persona-based command center to increase revenue, and drive efficiency. Our system operates mission-critical solutions for some of the most complex Fortune 100 companies supply chains in manufacturing, healthcare and insurance. See more details at www.tadanow.com .

About TiE50

Now celebrating its thirteenth year, TiE50 Awards provides a one-of-a-kind showcase for the world's top technology and technology-enabled startups. TiE Silicon Valley's premier annual awards program is keenly contested by thousands of early-to-mid-stage startups of all sizes representing a wide range of verticals. Applications are rigorously reviewed by a panel of judges including venture capitalists, angels, successful entrepreneurs, and corporate executives. Since its inception, 84 percent of TiE50 winners and top startups have been funded at a total of over $1 billion. Many of these companies went on to acquisition or IPO with 29 of the exits at over $100 million.

About TiEcon

TiEcon is the world's largest conference for entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs with participation from top technology companies, leading venture capital firms, and global service providers. Delegates range from CEOs of top companies to first-time entrepreneurs, as well as corporate executives and investment professionals.

TiEcon has been ranked alongside the World Economic Forum, TED, and DEMO as one of the top 10 conferences worldwide for ideas and entrepreneurship by Worth Magazine. TiEcon 2022 is expected to attract more than 10,000 people from across the globe in celebration of the spirit of entrepreneurship. More information: TiEcon.org

