The Business Reseach Company: The top Influenza Diagnostics Market Players take over almost half of the total industry! Learn what they do right

TBRC's market report goes into detail on competitive landscape, strategy, regional analysis, and beyond.

LONDON, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The influenza diagnostic market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small players. The top ten competitors with influenza diagnostic market shares made up to 43.74% of the total market in 2020. Major players in the market are Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Quidel Corp, Danaher Corporation (Cepheid), Hologic Inc, DiaSorin S.p.A, GenMark Diagnostics, Inc and bioMerieux SA.

The global influenza diagnostics market size is expected to grow from $1.75 billion in 2021 to $1.89 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The change in the influenza diagnostic market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The market is expected to reach $2.53 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.6%.

Request a free sample of the Influenza Diagnostics Market Report

Influenza Diagnostics Market Player Strategies

Mergers and acquisitions are a trend that is expected to impact the influenza diagnostics market positively. Mergers and acquisitions help the companies mobilize resources and get access to various products that are already developed and in research. This helps improve the overall product portfolio and helps get access to broader geographical markets. The diagnostic testing kit manufacturing companies are establishing strategic partnerships with multinational companies for the commercialization and marketing of their products due to the presence of a wide customer base and network. For instance, in May 2021, Roche, a Swiss multinational healthcare company, announced the acquisition of GenMark Diagnostics for $1.8 billion. Roche through the acquisition intended to use GenMark's expertise in syndromic testing to increase its portfolio of molecular diagnostics. Roche's portfolio of COVID-19 diagnostic solutions would be complemented by GenMark's offerings of its Respiratory Pathogen Panel to identify respiratory infections including SARS-CoV-2 and influenza.

Influenza Diagnostic Market Report Coverage

The influenza diagnostics market is segmented by test type into traditional diagnostic tests and molecular diagnostic tests. The traditional diagnostic tests market was the largest segment of the influenza diagnostic market segmented by test type, accounting for 58.9% of the total in 2021 and molecular diagnostic tests segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment going forward, at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2021-2026.

The traditional diagnostic tests market is sub-segmented by test type into the rapid influenza diagnostic test market, viral culture, DFA, serological assays, other traditional diagnostic tests, while the molecular diagnostic tests market is sub-segmented by test type into reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR), isothermal nucleic acid amplification tests (INAAT), loop mediated isothermal based amplification assays, transcription mediated isothermal based amplification assays, other isothermal nucleic acid amplification tests, and others.

See more on the Influenza Diagnostics Market Report

Check out similar market reports:

Anti-Viral Drug Therapy Market - By Drug Class (DNA (Nucleotide) Polymerase Inhibitors, Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors, Protease Inhibitors, Neuraminidase Inhibitors), By Application (HIV, Hepatitis, Herpes, Influenza), Anti-Viral Drug Therapy Market Size, Opportunities And Strategies - Global Anti-Viral Drug Therapy Market Forecast To 2030

Vaccines Global Market Report 2022 - By Type (Anti-Infective Vaccines, Autoimmunity, Others (Cancer And Others)), By Technology (Conjugate Vaccines, Inactivated and Subunit Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines), By Route of Administration (Intramuscular (IM), Subcutaneous (SC), Oral, Others), By Valance (Monovalent, Multivalent), By Distribution Channel (Institutional Sale, Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Allergy Diagnostics Global Market Report 2022 - By Test Type (In-vivo Allergy Tests, In-vitro Allergy Tests), By Allergen (Inhaled Allergens, Food Allergens, Drug Allergens), By Products (Consumables, Instruments, Luminometers), By End User (Diagnostics Laboratories, Hospital-based Laboratories, Academic and Research Institutes) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally, it has strategy enablement specialists in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World's Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company's flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/



Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1751581/tbrc_logo.jpg