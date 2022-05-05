L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority
LATECOERE (Paris:LAT):
DATE
NUMBER OF SHARES
TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS
April 30, 2022
535,650,357
Number of theoretical voting rights *: 598,804,265
Total number of voting rights calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares deprived of voting rights (treasury shares, etc.) (Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations).
** Total number of voting rights excluding shares deprived of voting rights (treasury shares, etc.).
