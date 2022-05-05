

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's industrial production advanced in March, led by stronger rises in manufacturing and mining and quarrying sectors, data from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Thursday.



Industrial production rose a calendar adjusted 6.3 percent year-on-year in March.



On a monthly basis, industrial production climbed a seasonally adjusted 3.5 percent in March.



Manufacturing output registered a double-digit growth of 10.0 percent annually in March and those of mining and quarrying grew 9.2 percent.



During the first quarter of this year, industrial production expanded 4.0 percent compared with the same period last year .







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de