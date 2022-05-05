Revenue from sales up 72%

Revenue from activity up 78%

Cash position of €1.3 million at end-March 2022

Genomic Vision(FR0011799907 GV the "Company") (Paris:GV), a biotechnology company that develops tools and services dedicated to the analysis and control of changes in the genome, today reported its revenue for the first quarter and its cash position at March 31, 2022.

Q1 2022 revenue

In thousands Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Sales of products 188 82 Sales of services 96 83 Total revenue from sales 284 165 Other revenue 104 53 Total revenue from activity 389 218

Revenue from sales totaled €284 thousand in the first quarter of 2022, up 72% compared with the first quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily due to a positive base effect (Q1 2021 having been heavily impacted by the Covid-19 crisis) and to an upturn in product sales and service sales activities in the first quarter of 2022, notably thanks to the Company's commercial prospecting efforts.

Within the context of the public health crisis that heavily impacted Genomic Vision's activities and revenue, the Company has undertaken a sizeable R&D focus specific to targeted programs since 2021 to strengthen its commercial offer.

Total revenue from activity, once other revenue is taken into account, increased by 78% in the first quarter of 2022 compared with the same quarter of 2021. Other revenue, which totaled €104 thousand, mainly corresponded to Research Tax Credit, which was higher than last year as a result of the R&D focus mentioned above.

Financial structure at March 31, 2022

Genomic Vision had a cash position of €1.3 million at March 31, 2022, compared with €2.3 million at December 31, 2021. Based on its proposed development plan, the Company estimates that its current available cash will enable it to finance its activities until the end of May 2022 (excluding the exercise of the Winance warrants and Bracknor/Negma warrants already in circulation) and that the additional cash required to enable it to pursue its activities in 2022 is an estimated €4 million. In order to cover its working capital requirements:

the Company decided to put in place a new financing line with Winance via the signing, on June 11, 2020, of an OCABSA (convertible notes with warrants) issuance contract, of which it has used €6 million gross (€5.7 million net of costs) out of a possible €12 million. The Company can no longer use this financing line given the expiry of the Prospectus relating to this operation that was, in any case, due to expire in June 2022.

the Company decided to implement a new financing line with Winance via the signing of a new contract on April 11, 2022 providing for the provision of a maximum of 15 tranches of €2 million each, i.e. up to €30 million, subject to the following conditions precedent: the granting of an AMF visa for the new Prospectus, the operation's prior approval by the Company's shareholders at an Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled for May 23, 2022, the conditions for the drawdown of each tranche being met, and notably with the share price not being below the share's par value.



In the event that one or more of these conditions precedent which are not all in the Company's hands were not fulfilled within the given timeframe, the Company could then not be in a position to realize its assets and liabilities and settle its debts within the framework of its normal course of business, and the application of IFRS accounting rules and principles within a normal context of the continuation of its activities, notably concerning the evaluation of assets and liabilities, could prove to be inappropriate. Consequently, this situation is generating significant going concern uncertainty.

Upcoming financial publications and events

Extraordinary General Meeting: Monday May 23, 2022

Ordinary General Meeting: Tuesday June 28, 2022

H1 2022 results: Thursday September 29, 2022

Q3 2022 revenue: Thursday October 27, 2022

ABOUT GENOMIC VISION

GENOMIC VISION is a biotechnology company developing products and services dedicated to the analysis (structural and functional) of genome modifications as well as to the quality and safety control of these modifications, in particular in genome editing technologies and biomanufacturing processes. Genomic Vision proprietary tools, based on DNA combing technology and artificial intelligence, provide robust quantitative measurements needed to high confidence characterization of DNA alteration in the genome. These tools are mainly used for monitoring DNA replication in cancerous cell, for early cancer detection and the diagnosis of genetic diseases. Genomic Vision, based near Paris in Bagneux, is a public listed company listed in compartment C of Euronext's regulated market in Paris (Euronext: GV ISIN: FR0011799907).

For further information, please visit www.genomicvision.com

Member of the CAC Mid Small and CAC All-Tradable indexes

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release contains implicitly or explicitly certain forward-looking statements concerning Genomic Vision and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Genomic Vision considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the universal registration document filed with the AMF on April 14, 2022, available on the website of Genomic Vision (www.genomicvision.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Genomic Vision operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Genomic Vision or not currently considered material by Genomic Vision. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Genomic Vision to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute and should not be construed as an offer or an invitation to sell or subscribe, or the solicitation of any order or invitation to purchase or subscribe for Genomic Vision shares in any country. The distribution of this press release in certain countries may be a breach of applicable laws. The persons in possession of this press release must inquire about any local restrictions and comply with these restrictions.

