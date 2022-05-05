- (PLX AI) - Ambu Q2 revenue DKK 1,122 million vs. estimate DKK 1,160 million.
- • Organic growth 8%
- • FY Outlook for organic growth is cut to 13% or higher from 15% or higher previously
- • FY Outlook for EBIT margin is cut to 5% or higher from 7% or higher previously
- • Says outlook revised due to the macroeconomic headwinds, supply chain volatility, ongoing hospital labour shortages and write-down of raw materials
- • Says up to now, we have been expecting a rapid return of elective procedure activity, but we now expect this to happen at a more steady pace
