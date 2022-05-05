- (PLX AI) - SAF-Holland Q1 revenue EUR 369.7 million vs. estimate EUR 313 million.
- • Q1 adjusted EBIT margin 6.4%
- • Outlook FY revenue EUR 1,200-1,350 million, up from EUR 1,150-1,300 million before
- • Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 6.5-7%
- • Says High steel prices as well as high freight and energy costs, which are passed on with a time lag, had a strong impact on the cost of sales ratio, primarily in Europe, while the administrative and research and development cost ratios declined significantly
