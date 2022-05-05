

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's unemployment rate declined in April after rising in the previous month, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 4.8 percent in April from 5.1 percent in March. In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 7.5 percent.



In February, the rate was 4.8 percent.



The seasonally adjusted number of unemployed decreased to 129,500 persons in April from 135,800 in the preceding month. The jobless figure decreased by 56,800 persons from a year ago.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-24 age group, fell to 5.6 percent in April from 7.2 percent in March.







