Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung: Jetzt ganz große Kurschance vor “Mega-Turnaround” (430%)?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 864228 ISIN: GB0008910555 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
05.05.2022 | 19:04
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, May 5

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

Transactions in own shares

In accordance with Listing Rule 12.4.6, BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (theCompany) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each on the London Stock Exchange through Stifel.

Ordinary Shares:

Date of purchase:5 May 2022
Number of ordinary shares purchased (to be held in treasury):15,000
Weighted average price:612.66p
Lowest price per share:610.50p
Highest price per share:614.50p

The Company intends for the purchased shares to be held in treasury.

Following the above transaction, the Company holds 29,000 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 103,180,864 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.5.1 the Company announces that shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 0.028% of the Company's total issued share capital (103,209,864 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) is currently held in treasury.

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and, with effect from 9 May 2022, should use the figure of 103,180,864 when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

All enquiries:


Kevin Mayger
For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 0207 743 1098

05 May 2022

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.