- (PLX AI) - Citycon Q1 rental income EUR 49.1 million vs. estimate EUR 47.5 million.
|19:52
|Citycon Oyj: Citycon Q1/2022: Continued improvement in operating, credit and valuation metrics; raising midpoint of guidance
|CITYCON OYJ Interim Report 5 May 2022 at 20:30 hrs
HELSINKI, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
Like-for-like rental income increased by +3.5% compared...
|19:40
|Citycon Q1 Adjusted EPS EUR 0.13
|08:28
|Citycon Oyj: Citycon among Financial Times' European Climate Leaders for the second consecutive year
|CITYCON OYJ Corporate Press Release 5 May 2022
HELSINKI, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon is among Europe's Climate Leader companies according to Financial Times and German research...
|Mi
|Citycon Oyj: Urban centre Lippulaiva becomes the world's first centre to be awarded Smart Building's Gold certificate
|HELSINKI, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CITYCON OYJ Corporate Press Release 4 May 2022
Smart Building Certification has granted a Smart Building Gold certificate for the development of...
|Mo
|Citycon Oyj: Citycon to publish its Interim Report for January-March 2022 on Thursday, 5 May 2022 approximately at 8:30 pm EEST
|CITYCON OYJ Investor News 2 May 2022 at 12:15 hrs
HELSINKI, Finland, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon will publish its Interim Report for 1 January - 31 March 2022 on Thursday,...
