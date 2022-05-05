

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market edged down marginally on Thursday, drifting down in the closing minutes, after having stayed firm till then.



The benchmark SMI, which climbed to 12,048.14 in the opening minutes, held its gains till about the penultimate hour before drifting down gradually to eventually slip into the red at the fag end of the session, to sett at 11,877.27, down 2.97 points or 0.02% from the previous close.



Swiss Re shed about 3.25%. Credit Suisse ended lower by 2.8% and Richemont declined 1.7%. Swiss Life Holding ended nearly 1% down, while UBS Group closed lower by 0.65%.



Partners Group moved up 1.6%, Geberit gained about 1.2% and Logitech advanced 1%. ABB, Givaudan, Nestle and SGS gained 0.5 to 0.75%.



In the Mid Price Index, Adecco ended 5.8% down, Zur Rose drifted down 4.1% and Kuehne & Nagel dropped 3.65%. Temenos Group closed lower by 3%, while Swatch Group, Dufry, AMS, Clariant and VAT Group shed 1.6 to 2.2%.



Tecan Group, BB Biotech and Sonova gained 2.2%, 1.6% and 1.5%, respectively.







