Donnerstag, 05.05.2022
Sondermeldung: Jetzt ganz große Kurschance vor “Mega-Turnaround” (430%)?
WKN: A3CSB4 ISIN: NL0015000DX5 
Tradegate
05.05.22
21:19 Uhr
3,816 Euro
-0,323
-7,80 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.05.2022 | 21:29
CORRECTION - atai Life Sciences to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Business Update

NEW YORK, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued yesterday under the headline "atai Life Sciences to Announce First-Quarter 2022 Financial Results" by atai Life Sciences N.V. (Nasdaq: ATAI), please note the first and second paragraphs, which contained statements referencing the 2022 IR financial results posting and executives on the video interview, as well as forward-looking statements, have been modified. The corrected release follows:

atai Life Sciences N.V. (Nasdaq: ATAI) ("atai"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders, plans to announce its first quarter 2022 financial results and business update on Monday, May 16, 2022.

A video interview with atai management will be available at 8:30 a.m.. The archived video interview will be available in the "Events" section of the atai website at https://www.atai.life/.

About atai Life Sciences

atai Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders. Founded in 2018 as a response to the significant unmet need and lack of innovation in the mental health treatment landscape, atai is dedicated to acquiring, incubating, and efficiently developing innovative therapeutics to treat depression, anxiety, addiction, and other mental health disorders.

atai's business model combines funding, technology, scientific, and regulatory expertise with a focus on innovative compounds, including psychedelic therapy and other drugs with differentiated safety profiles and therapeutic potential. By pooling resources and best practices, atai aims to responsibly accelerate the development of new medicines across its companies to achieve clinically meaningful and sustained behavioral change in mental health patients.

atai's vision is to heal mental health disorders so that everyone, everywhere can live a more fulfilled life. atai has offices in New York, San Diego, Boston, London, and Berlin. For more information, please visit https://www.atai.life/.

Contact Information

Investor Contact:
Greg Weaver
Chief Financial Officer
Email: greg.weaver@atai.life

Media Contact:
Maggie Gordon
Senior Manager, Communications
Email: maggie@atai.life


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
