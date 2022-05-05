FLEXIM Presents FLUXUS H831 - Explosion-Proof and Non-Intrusive Measurement for the Hydrocarbon Industry

Standard Volume Flow Measurement and API Determination of Hydrocarbons

BERLIN, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With FLUXUS H831, FLEXIM presents the most advanced ultrasonic measurement technology for use in the hydrocarbon processing industry (HPI). It combines highly precise non-invasive measurement of volume flow and sound speed with sophisticated calculation features and is approved for operation in ATEX/IECEx zone 1. The flow measurement is carried out non-intrusively with ultrasonic transducers mounted on the outside of the pipe. FLUXUS H831 has two intrinsically safe (Ex-ia) process inputs for connecting pressure and temperature sensors. This allows the transmitter to directly determine API gravity, operational density, density at base conditions and kinematic viscosity. Temperature and pressure compensation allows for precise standard volume flow measurement of liquid hydrocarbons.

FLUXUS H831 is equipped with a database for a wide range of applications from light hydrocarbons (LPG, NGL, TP25 liquids) to crude oils / refined products (ASTM1250 liquids) to heavy hydrocarbons (ASTM1250 liquids). Since Oil and Gas processes and operations vary from location to location, application-specific parameterization is also easily possible via a user-friendly editable table residing in the transmitter and allowing customization of liquid names and physical properties (density, API).

Typical applications for the FLUXUS H831 are mass balance, leak detection and interface detection, product identification in tank farms and oil terminals, quality check measurements and verification or temporary replacement of stationary measuring devices.

