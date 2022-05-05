- (PLX AI) - Dropbox Q1 adjusted EBIT margin 30.3%.
- • Q1 EBIT margin 15.9%
- • Q1 revenue USD 562.4 million vs. estimate USD 559 million
- • Q1 gross margin 79.9%
- • Q1 adjusted net income USD 141.5 million vs. estimate USD 139 million
- • Q1 net income USD 79.7 million
- • CEO says 2022 is off to a strong start as we launched new functionality and features across Backup, Shop and document workflows with HelloSign, DocSend and PDF editing; all designed to help customers organize, secure, and do more with their digital content
