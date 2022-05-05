Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung: Jetzt ganz große Kurschance vor “Mega-Turnaround” (430%)?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 895878 ISIN: US7611521078 Ticker-Symbol: RME 
Tradegate
05.05.22
21:52 Uhr
193,74 Euro
+0,30
+0,16 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
RESMED INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RESMED INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
190,74194,5822:31
192,48193,9022:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.05.2022 | 22:17
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ResMed Inc.: ResMed Announces Leadership Change

SAN DIEGO, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) today announced that Jim Hollingshead, President, Sleep and Respiratory Care, has informed ResMed that he has accepted a new position and is leaving the company, effective immediately. Rob Douglas, President and Chief Operating Officer, has been appointed interim President, Sleep and Respiratory Care.

"I'd like to thank Jim for his 12 years of service and valuable contributions to ResMed," said Mick Farrell, ResMed CEO. "Jim has played an important role in our business, first as head of our strategy and business development team, then as president of our Americas region, and most recently as president of our Sleep and Respiratory Care business. Jim formed part of the global business team that created the strategy to embed communications in our devices, supporting our transformation into a world-leading digital health company. Together with our CEO operations team, Jim has helped curate a team of strong leaders, leaving ResMed well positioned for ongoing growth, as we accelerate our business into 2025, and beyond. I wish Jim well in his new role as a ResMed alum, and I thank Rob for stepping in on an interim basis, as together we build upon our strong leadership bench-strength here at ResMed."

About ResMed
At ResMedand follow @ResMed.

For media
Jayme Rubenstein
+1 858-836-6798
news@resmed.com (mailto:news@resmed.com)		For investors
Amy Wakeham
+1 858.836.5000
investorrelations@resmed.com (mailto:investorrelations@resmed.com)

RESMED-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.