

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Unum Group (UNM) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $253.5 million, or $1.25 per share. This compares with $153.0 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Unum Group reported adjusted earnings of $277.3 million or $1.36 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.9% to $2.98 billion from $3.07 billion last year.



Unum Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $253.5 Mln. vs. $153.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.25 vs. $0.75 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.79 -Revenue (Q1): $2.98 Bln vs. $3.07 Bln last year.



