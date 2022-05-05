

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - EOG Resources (EOG) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $390 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $677 million, or $1.16 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, EOG Resources reported adjusted earnings of $2.35 billion or $4.00 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.9% to $3.98 billion from $3.69 billion last year.



EOG Resources earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $390 Mln. vs. $677 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.67 vs. $1.16 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $3.72 -Revenue (Q1): $3.98 Bln vs. $3.69 Bln last year.



