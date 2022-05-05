

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quaker Chemical Corp. (KWR) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $19.82 million, or $1.11 per share. This compares with $38.62 million, or $2.15 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Quaker Chemical Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $25.47 million or $1.42 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.3% to $474.17 million from $429.78 million last year.



Quaker Chemical Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $19.82 Mln. vs. $38.62 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.11 vs. $2.15 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.41 -Revenue (Q1): $474.17 Mln vs. $429.78 Mln last year.



