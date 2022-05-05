

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - News Corporation (NWSA) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $82 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $79 million, or $0.13 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, News Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $96 million or $0.16 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.4% to $2.49 billion from $2.34 billion last year.



News Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $82 Mln. vs. $79 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.14 vs. $0.13 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.14 -Revenue (Q3): $2.49 Bln vs. $2.34 Bln last year.



