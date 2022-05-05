

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) released Loss for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled -$90.39 million, or -$0.49 per share. This compares with -$122.97 million, or -$0.68 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.9% to $24.82 million from $23.65 million last year.



Nektar Therapeutics earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): -$90.39 Mln. vs. -$122.97 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.49 vs. -$0.68 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.68 -Revenue (Q1): $24.82 Mln vs. $23.65 Mln last year.



