Cooper Standard Reports First Quarter Results

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) today reported results for the first quarter 2022.

First Quarter 2022 Summary . Sales totaled USD613.0 million, reflecting continued weak light vehicle production volume . Net loss amounted to USD61.4 million or USD(3.58) per diluted share . Adjusted EBITDA totaled USD0.1 million . Quarter-end cash balance of USD253 million; continuing strong total liquidity of USD396 million

"We continued to make progress in our commercial negotiations to recover incremental material costs and we expanded index-based agreements to include customers representing over 60 percent of our revenue base," said Jeffrey Edwards, chairman and CEO, Cooper Standard. "The resulting price increases helped to partially offset the impact of higher input costs and lower production volumes in the first quarter. Moving forward, we expect further recoveries of both commodity and non-commodity inflation. Combining these with our continued cost optimization and efficiency initiatives will drive improving results as production volumes ramp up throughout the year and into 2023."

Consolidated Results

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 (dollar amounts in millions except per share amounts) Sales USD 613.0 USD 669.0 Net loss USD (61.4) USD (33.9) Adjusted net loss USD (51.4) USD (14.5) Loss per diluted share USD (3.58) USD (2.00) Adjusted loss per diluted share USD (3.00) USD (0.85) Adjusted EBITDA USD 0.1 USD 38.5

The year-over-year change in first quarter sales was primarily attributable to unfavorable volume and mix resulting from reduced customer production schedules and unfavorable foreign exchange, partially offset by net realized price increases.

Net loss for the first quarter 2022 was USD(61.4) million, including restructuring charges of USD7.8 million and other special items. Net loss for the first quarter 2021 was USD(33.9) million, including restructuring charges of USD21.0 million and other special items. Adjusted net loss, which excludes restructuring, other special items and their related tax impact, was USD(51.4) million in the first quarter 2022 compared to USD(14.5) million in the first quarter of 2021. The year-over-year change was primarily due to higher commodity and material costs, unfavorable volume and mix resulting from reduced customer production schedules, and cost increases from general inflation.

Adjusted net loss, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted loss per diluted share are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable financial measures, calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("U.S. GAAP"), are provided in the attached supplemental schedules.

Cost Recovery Initiatives

The Company is continuing aggressive efforts to recover incremental costs associated with increasing raw material prices, higher wages and other general inflation. Through a combination of expanded index-based agreements, price increases and deferred price concessions, the Company now has customer commitments to increase the expected percentage of recovery on the incremental material-related costs incurred in 2021 or expected to be incurred in 2022. The expanded index-based agreements have been established with customers representing over 60 percent of the Company's revenue base and they cover both oil-based materials and metals. These index-based agreements will reduce the impacts of commodity price volatility on the Company's future financial results.

The Company expects to continue its efforts to further expand index-based agreements with customers and will pursue recovery of incremental costs not covered by index-based agreements through ongoing periodic commercial negotiations. The Company further expects the rate of cost recoveries realized will accelerate in future periods as new agreements take full effect.

Segment Results of Operations

Sales

Three Months Ended March 31, Variance Due To: 2022 2021 Change Volume / Mix* Foreign Exchange Deconsolidation (dollar amounts in thousands) Sales to external customers North America USD 321,894 USD 339,036 USD (17,142) USD (16,824) USD (318) USD - Europe 131,414 165,776 (34,362) (24,620) (9,742) - Asia Pacific 103,753 114,225 (10,472) (1,794) (208) (8,470) South America 21,519 15,486 6,033 4,909 1,124 - Total Automotive 578,580 634,523 (55,943) (38,329) (9,144) (8,470) Corporate, eliminations and other 34,404 34,444 (40) 875 (915) - Consolidated sales USD 612,984 USD 668,967 USD (55,983) USD (37,454) USD (10,059) USD (8,470)

^* Net of customer price adjustments . Volume and mix, net of customer price adjustments, was driven by vehicle production volume decreases due tosemiconductor-related customer schedule reductions. . The impact of foreign currency exchange primarily related to the Euro and Brazilian Real.

^Adjusted EBITDA

Three Months Ended March 31, Variance Due To: 2022 2021 Change Volume/ Foreign Cost (Increases)/ Mix* Exchange Decreases (dollar amounts in thousands) Segment adjusted EBITDA North America USD 17,496 USD 41,233 USD USD (7,010) USD 221 USD (16,948) (23,737) Europe (14,657) (1,489) (13,168) (3,068) 244 (10,344) Asia Pacific (742) 3,552 (4,294) 157 99 (4,550) South America (409) (2,608) 2,199 1,562 3,418 (2,781) Total Automotive 1,688 40,688 (39,000) (8,359) 3,982 (34,623) Corporate, eliminations and (1,543) (2,148) 605 4,237 471 (4,103) other Consolidated adjusted EBITDA USD 145 USD 38,540 USD USD (4,122) USD 4,453 USD (38,726) (38,395)

^* Net of customer price adjustments . Volume and mix, net of customer price adjustments, was driven by vehicle production volume decreases due tosemi-conductor-related customer schedule reductions. . The impact of foreign currency exchange was driven by the Brazilian Real. . The Cost (Increases) / Decreases category above includes:? Commodity cost and inflationary economics; ? Manufacturing lean efficiencies and purchasing savings through lean initiatives; ? Reduction in compensation-related expenses due to salaried headcount initiatives and restructuring savings.

Cash and Liquidity

As of March 31, 2022, Cooper Standard had cash and cash equivalents totaling USD252.9 million including USD50.0 million in proceeds related to an asset sale-leaseback transaction. Total liquidity, including availability under the Company's amended senior asset-based revolving credit facility, was USD395.6 million at the end of the first quarter.

Additionally, subsequent to the end of the first quarter, the Company received USD29 million in cash payments from the United States Internal Revenue Service for tax refunds related to net operating loss carrybacks made available by the CARES act. An additional USD23 million in tax refunds related to net operating loss carrybacks are expected to be received during the second quarter of 2022. The cash received further bolsters the Company's strong liquidity position. Based on our current expectations for light vehicle production and customer demand for our products, we expect our current solid cash balance and access to flexible credit facilities will provide sufficient resources to support ongoing operations and the execution of planned strategic initiatives for the foreseeable future.

Outlook

Light vehicle manufacturers and their suppliers continue to experience significant production delays and disruption due to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage and other supply chain constraints, many of which have been worsened by geopolitical tensions and the evolving military actions in Eastern Europe and pandemic related restrictions in China. Significantly higher commodity and materials costs, rising wages, general inflation and tight labor availability continue to create additional headwinds for the industry. At the same time, consumer demand for new light vehicles remains strong and U.S. dealer inventories remain near historic low levels.

Current customer schedules and industry forecasts have production volumes improving in the second half of 2022. The projected ramp up, however, remains dependent on the capacity and efficiency of the global supply chain and the availability of key components and commodities.

The Company expects to provide a formal update to guidance following the second quarter of the year.

Conference Call Details

