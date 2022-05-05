Cooper Standard Reports First Quarter Results -2

DJ Cooper Standard Reports First Quarter Results

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) today reported results for the first quarter 2022.

First Quarter 2022 Summary . Sales totaled USD613.0 million, reflecting continued weak light vehicle production volume . Net loss amounted to USD61.4 million or USD(3.58) per diluted share . Adjusted EBITDA totaled USD0.1 million . Quarter-end cash balance of USD253 million; continuing strong total liquidity of USD396 million

"We continued to make progress in our commercial negotiations to recover incremental material costs and we expanded index-based agreements to include customers representing over 60 percent of our revenue base," said Jeffrey Edwards, chairman and CEO, Cooper Standard. "The resulting price increases helped to partially offset the impact of higher input costs and lower production volumes in the first quarter. Moving forward, we expect further recoveries of both commodity and non-commodity inflation. Combining these with our continued cost optimization and efficiency initiatives will drive improving results as production volumes ramp up throughout the year and into 2023."

Consolidated Results

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 (dollar amounts in millions except per share amounts) Sales USD 613.0 USD 669.0 Net loss USD (61.4) USD (33.9) Adjusted net loss USD (51.4) USD (14.5) Loss per diluted share USD (3.58) USD (2.00) Adjusted loss per diluted share USD (3.00) USD (0.85) Adjusted EBITDA USD 0.1 USD 38.5

The year-over-year change in first quarter sales was primarily attributable to unfavorable volume and mix resulting from reduced customer production schedules and unfavorable foreign exchange, partially offset by net realized price increases.

Net loss for the first quarter 2022 was USD(61.4) million, including restructuring charges of USD7.8 million and other special items. Net loss for the first quarter 2021 was USD(33.9) million, including restructuring charges of USD21.0 million and other special items. Adjusted net loss, which excludes restructuring, other special items and their related tax impact, was USD(51.4) million in the first quarter 2022 compared to USD(14.5) million in the first quarter of 2021. The year-over-year change was primarily due to higher commodity and material costs, unfavorable volume and mix resulting from reduced customer production schedules, and cost increases from general inflation.

Adjusted net loss, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted loss per diluted share are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable financial measures, calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("U.S. GAAP"), are provided in the attached supplemental schedules.

Cost Recovery Initiatives

The Company is continuing aggressive efforts to recover incremental costs associated with increasing raw material prices, higher wages and other general inflation. Through a combination of expanded index-based agreements, price increases and deferred price concessions, the Company now has customer commitments to increase the expected percentage of recovery on the incremental material-related costs incurred in 2021 or expected to be incurred in 2022. The expanded index-based agreements have been established with customers representing over 60 percent of the Company's revenue base and they cover both oil-based materials and metals. These index-based agreements will reduce the impacts of commodity price volatility on the Company's future financial results.

The Company expects to continue its efforts to further expand index-based agreements with customers and will pursue recovery of incremental costs not covered by index-based agreements through ongoing periodic commercial negotiations. The Company further expects the rate of cost recoveries realized will accelerate in future periods as new agreements take full effect.

Segment Results of Operations

Sales

Three Months Ended March 31, Variance Due To: 2022 2021 Change Volume / Mix* Foreign Exchange Deconsolidation (dollar amounts in thousands) Sales to external customers North America USD 321,894 USD 339,036 USD (17,142) USD (16,824) USD (318) USD - Europe 131,414 165,776 (34,362) (24,620) (9,742) - Asia Pacific 103,753 114,225 (10,472) (1,794) (208) (8,470) South America 21,519 15,486 6,033 4,909 1,124 - Total Automotive 578,580 634,523 (55,943) (38,329) (9,144) (8,470) Corporate, eliminations and other 34,404 34,444 (40) 875 (915) - Consolidated sales USD 612,984 USD 668,967 USD (55,983) USD (37,454) USD (10,059) USD (8,470)

^* Net of customer price adjustments . Volume and mix, net of customer price adjustments, was driven by vehicle production volume decreases due tosemiconductor-related customer schedule reductions. . The impact of foreign currency exchange primarily related to the Euro and Brazilian Real.

^Adjusted EBITDA

Three Months Ended March 31, Variance Due To: 2022 2021 Change Volume/ Foreign Cost (Increases)/ Mix* Exchange Decreases (dollar amounts in thousands) Segment adjusted EBITDA North America USD 17,496 USD 41,233 USD USD (7,010) USD 221 USD (16,948) (23,737) Europe (14,657) (1,489) (13,168) (3,068) 244 (10,344) Asia Pacific (742) 3,552 (4,294) 157 99 (4,550) South America (409) (2,608) 2,199 1,562 3,418 (2,781) Total Automotive 1,688 40,688 (39,000) (8,359) 3,982 (34,623) Corporate, eliminations and (1,543) (2,148) 605 4,237 471 (4,103) other Consolidated adjusted EBITDA USD 145 USD 38,540 USD USD (4,122) USD 4,453 USD (38,726) (38,395)

^* Net of customer price adjustments . Volume and mix, net of customer price adjustments, was driven by vehicle production volume decreases due tosemi-conductor-related customer schedule reductions. . The impact of foreign currency exchange was driven by the Brazilian Real. . The Cost (Increases) / Decreases category above includes:? Commodity cost and inflationary economics; ? Manufacturing lean efficiencies and purchasing savings through lean initiatives; ? Reduction in compensation-related expenses due to salaried headcount initiatives and restructuring savings.

Cash and Liquidity

As of March 31, 2022, Cooper Standard had cash and cash equivalents totaling USD252.9 million including USD50.0 million in proceeds related to an asset sale-leaseback transaction. Total liquidity, including availability under the Company's amended senior asset-based revolving credit facility, was USD395.6 million at the end of the first quarter.

Additionally, subsequent to the end of the first quarter, the Company received USD29 million in cash payments from the United States Internal Revenue Service for tax refunds related to net operating loss carrybacks made available by the CARES act. An additional USD23 million in tax refunds related to net operating loss carrybacks are expected to be received during the second quarter of 2022. The cash received further bolsters the Company's strong liquidity position. Based on our current expectations for light vehicle production and customer demand for our products, we expect our current solid cash balance and access to flexible credit facilities will provide sufficient resources to support ongoing operations and the execution of planned strategic initiatives for the foreseeable future.

Outlook

Light vehicle manufacturers and their suppliers continue to experience significant production delays and disruption due to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage and other supply chain constraints, many of which have been worsened by geopolitical tensions and the evolving military actions in Eastern Europe and pandemic related restrictions in China. Significantly higher commodity and materials costs, rising wages, general inflation and tight labor availability continue to create additional headwinds for the industry. At the same time, consumer demand for new light vehicles remains strong and U.S. dealer inventories remain near historic low levels.

Current customer schedules and industry forecasts have production volumes improving in the second half of 2022. The projected ramp up, however, remains dependent on the capacity and efficiency of the global supply chain and the availability of key components and commodities.

The Company expects to provide a formal update to guidance following the second quarter of the year.

Conference Call Details

Cooper Standard management will host a conference call and webcast on May 6, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss its first quarter 2022 results, provide a general business update and respond to investor questions. A link to the live webcast of the call (listen only) and presentation materials will be available on Cooper Standard's Investor Relations website at www.ir.cooperstandard.com/events.cfm.

To participate by phone, callers in the United States and Canada should dial toll-free (877) 374-4041. International callers should dial (253) 237-1156. Provide the conference ID 4746756 or ask to be connected to the Cooper Standard conference call. Representatives of the investment community will have the opportunity to ask questions after the presentation. Callers should dial in at least five minutes prior to the start of the call.

Individuals unable to participate during the live call may visit the investors' portion of the Cooper Standard website (www.ir.cooperstandard.com) for a replay of the webcast.

About Cooper Standard

Cooper Standard, headquartered in Northville, Mich., with locations in 21 countries, is a leading global supplier of sealing and fluid handling systems and components. Utilizing our materials science and manufacturing expertise, we create innovative and sustainable engineered solutions for diverse transportation and industrial markets. Cooper Standard's approximately 22,600 employees are at the heart of our success, continuously improving our business and surrounding communities. Learn more at www.cooperstandard.com or follow us on Twitter @CooperStandard.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor created thereby. Our use of words "estimate," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "plan," "intend," "believe," "outlook," "guidance," "forecast," or future or conditional verbs, such as "will," "should," "could," "would," or "may," and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and various assumptions. Our expectations, beliefs, and projections are expressed in good faith and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, we cannot assure you that these expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or achievements to be materially different from the future results or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Among other items, such factors may include: Impacts, including commodity cost increases and disruptions related to the war in Ukraine and the current COVID-related lockdowns in China; our ability to offset the adverse impact of higher commodity and other costs through negotiations with our customers; the impact, and expected continued impact, of the COVID-19 outbreak on our financial condition and results of operations; significant risks to our liquidity presented by the COVID-19 pandemic risk; prolonged or material contractions in automotive sales and production volumes; our inability to realize sales represented by awarded business; escalating pricing pressures; loss of large customers or significant platforms; our ability to successfully compete in the automotive parts industry; availability and increasing volatility in costs of manufactured components and raw materials; disruption in our supply base; competitive threats and commercial risks associated with our diversification strategy through our Advanced Technology Group; possible variability of our working capital requirements; risks associated with our international operations, including changes in laws, regulations, and policies governing the terms of foreign trade such as increased trade restrictions and tariffs; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; our ability to control the operations of our joint ventures for our sole benefit; our substantial amount of indebtedness and variable rates of interest; our ability to obtain adequate financing sources in the future; operating and financial restrictions imposed on us under our debt instruments; the underfunding of our pension plans; significant changes in discount rates and the actual return on pension assets; effectiveness of continuous improvement programs and other cost savings plans; manufacturing facility closings or consolidation; our ability to execute new program launches; our ability to meet customers' needs for new and improved products; the possibility that our acquisitions and divestitures may not be successful; product liability, warranty and recall claims brought against us; laws and regulations, including environmental, health and safety laws and regulations; legal and regulatory proceedings, claims or investigations against us; work stoppages or other labor disruptions; the ability of our intellectual property to withstand legal challenges; cyber-attacks, data privacy concerns, other disruptions in, or the inability to implement upgrades to, our information technology systems; the possible volatility of our annual effective tax rate; the possibility of a failure to maintain effective controls and procedures; the possibility of future impairment charges to our goodwill and long-lived assets; our ability to identify, attract, develop and retain a skilled, engaged and diverse workforce; our ability to procure insurance at reasonable rates; and our dependence on our subsidiaries for cash to satisfy our obligations; and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except where we are expressly required to do so by law.

This press release also contains estimates and other information that is based on industry publications, surveys and forecasts. This information involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and we have not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of the information.

CPS_F

Financial statements and related notes follow:

COOPER-STANDARD HOLDINGS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Dollar amounts in thousands except per share and share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Sales USD 612,984 USD 668,967 Cost of products sold 591,442 600,675 Gross profit 21,542 68,292 Selling, administration & engineering expenses 51,904 58,054 Gain on sale of business, net - (891) Amortization of intangibles 1,746 1,772 Restructuring charges 7,831 21,047 Impairment charges 455 - Operating loss (40,394) (11,690) Interest expense, net of interest income (18,177) (17,784) Equity in (losses) earnings of affiliates (1,356) 786 Other expense, net (1,211) (5,089) Loss before income taxes (61,138) (33,777) Income tax expense 652 936 Net loss (61,790) (34,713) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 430 849 Net loss attributable to Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. USD (61,360) USD (33,864) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 17,136,411 16,951,190 Diluted 17,136,411 16,951,190 Loss per share: Basic USD (3.58) USD (2.00) Diluted USD (3.58) USD (2.00) COOPER-STANDARD HOLDINGS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollar amounts in thousands) March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents USD 252,911 USD 248,010 Accounts receivable, net 337,582 317,469 Tooling receivable, net 90,724 88,900 Inventories 196,921 158,075 Prepaid expenses 26,773 26,313 Income tax receivable and refundable credits 80,773 82,813 Other current assets 108,166 73,317 Total current assets 1,093,850 994,897 Property, plant and equipment, net 745,343 784,348 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 106,561 111,052 Goodwill 142,337 142,282 Intangible assets, net 53,469 60,375 Other assets 141,576 133,539 Total assets USD 2,283,136 USD 2,226,493 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Debt payable within one year USD 53,605 USD 56,111 Accounts payable 394,683 348,133

