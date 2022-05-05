

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for The AES Corporation (AES):



Earnings: $115 million in Q1 vs. -$148 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.16 in Q1 vs. -$0.22 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The AES Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $207 million or $0.21 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.28 per share Revenue: $2.85 billion in Q1 vs. $2.64 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: Adj: $1.55 to $1.65



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de