Earnings: $38.73 million in Q1 vs. -$57.21 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.10 in Q1 vs. -$0.15 in the same period last year. Analysts projected -$0.03 per share Revenue: $1.02 billion in Q1 vs. $0.91 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: (-$0.03) - $0.01



