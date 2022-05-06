

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall consumer prices in the Tokyo region were up 2.5 percent on year in April, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.



That topped expectations for an increase of 2.2 percent and was up from 1.3 percent in March.



On a monthly basis, overall inflation rose 0.4 percent.



Core CPI, which excludes the volatile costs of food, increased 1.9 percent on year - also exceeding forecasts for 1.8 percent and up from 0.8 percent in the previous month.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de