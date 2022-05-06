

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $602 million, or $1.70 per share. This compares with $419 million, or $1.23 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Consolidated Edison Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $522 million or $1.47 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Consolidated Edison Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $602 Mln. vs. $419 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.70 vs. $1.23 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.48



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CONSOLIDATED EDISON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de