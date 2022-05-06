- (PLX AI) - ING Q1 pretax profit EUR 668 million.
|ING reports $452 million Q1 profit, earnings hit by provisions at wholesale arm
|ING Group reports Q1 results
|ING Group: ING announces €380 million share buyback programme
|ING announces
€380
million share buyback programme
ING announced today the start of a share buyback programme under which it plans to repurchase ordinary shares of ING Groep, with a maximum...
|ING Q1 Net Income EUR 429 Million
|ING Group: ING posts 1Q2022 net result of €429 million and strong pre-provision profit
ING posts 1Q2022 net result of €429 million and strong pre-provision profit
1Q2022 profit before tax of €668 million; CET1 ratio remains robust at 14.9%
Income...
