- (PLX AI) - Jungheinrich Q1 orders EUR 1,330 million.
- • Q1 revenue EUR 1,060 million vs. estimate EUR 1,036 million
- • Q1 EBIT EUR 77.9 million vs. estimate EUR 66 million
- • Q1 pretax profit EUR 66.9 million
- • Guidance unchanged
- • Despite challenges in the supply chains and bottlenecks in the supply of materials, incoming orders, revenue and EBIT increased against the previous year, the company said
- • Revenue growth was driven in particular by new truck business, rental business and after sales
- • CEO says market demand remains good
JUNGHEINRICH-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de