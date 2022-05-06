Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

6 May 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 5 May 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 100,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 386.9304 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 393 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 380.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 2,125,991 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 243,965,432, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 5 May 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 898 391.00 08:17:12 00058676257TRLO0 LSE 488 391.00 08:17:12 00058676258TRLO0 LSE 1512 391.00 08:17:12 00058676259TRLO0 LSE 53 391.00 08:17:12 00058676260TRLO0 LSE 1704 390.50 08:18:33 00058676336TRLO0 LSE 65 390.50 08:18:33 00058676337TRLO0 LSE 1256 392.00 08:32:36 00058677345TRLO0 LSE 637 392.00 08:32:36 00058677346TRLO0 LSE 227 392.00 08:32:36 00058677347TRLO0 LSE 935 393.00 08:33:50 00058677412TRLO0 LSE 400 393.00 08:35:35 00058677499TRLO0 LSE 267 393.00 08:36:03 00058677521TRLO0 LSE 1307 393.00 08:39:06 00058677697TRLO0 LSE 910 392.50 08:40:04 00058677738TRLO0 LSE 904 392.50 08:40:04 00058677739TRLO0 LSE 1361 392.50 09:00:25 00058678863TRLO0 LSE 1522 392.50 09:28:13 00058680408TRLO0 LSE 755 392.00 09:28:16 00058680409TRLO0 LSE 292 392.00 09:28:16 00058680410TRLO0 LSE 279 392.00 09:28:16 00058680411TRLO0 LSE 1458 392.00 09:37:49 00058680893TRLO0 LSE 1078 391.00 10:00:14 00058682138TRLO0 LSE 290 391.00 10:00:14 00058682139TRLO0 LSE 1280 390.50 10:05:05 00058682409TRLO0 LSE 31 390.50 10:05:05 00058682410TRLO0 LSE 1085 390.00 10:22:41 00058683185TRLO0 LSE 502 390.00 10:22:41 00058683186TRLO0 LSE 1446 388.50 10:36:36 00058683745TRLO0 LSE 871 388.00 10:36:41 00058683748TRLO0 LSE 477 388.00 10:37:00 00058683755TRLO0 LSE 500 388.00 10:48:51 00058684287TRLO0 LSE 867 388.00 10:48:51 00058684288TRLO0 LSE 1613 388.50 11:26:18 00058685709TRLO0 LSE 836 388.50 11:31:04 00058685935TRLO0 LSE 678 388.50 11:31:04 00058685936TRLO0 LSE 557 388.00 11:31:09 00058685939TRLO0 LSE 866 388.00 11:31:09 00058685940TRLO0 LSE 1379 390.00 11:43:12 00058686599TRLO0 LSE 1600 389.50 11:55:19 00058687145TRLO0 LSE 1330 389.50 11:57:44 00058687344TRLO0 LSE 500 389.50 12:05:58 00058687774TRLO0 LSE 1000 389.50 12:05:58 00058687775TRLO0 LSE 62 389.50 12:05:58 00058687776TRLO0 LSE 400 389.50 12:05:58 00058687777TRLO0 LSE 502 389.50 12:05:58 00058687778TRLO0 LSE 450 390.00 12:13:59 00058688073TRLO0 LSE 538 390.00 12:21:21 00058688304TRLO0 LSE 509 390.00 12:33:21 00058688827TRLO0 LSE 390 390.00 12:33:21 00058688828TRLO0 LSE 512 390.00 12:44:30 00058689332TRLO0 LSE 378 389.50 13:11:05 00058690585TRLO0 LSE 1247 389.50 13:15:43 00058690821TRLO0 LSE 269 389.50 13:23:08 00058691432TRLO0 LSE 1335 389.50 13:23:08 00058691433TRLO0 LSE 1376 389.00 13:53:42 00058693715TRLO0 LSE 1540 388.50 13:53:46 00058693716TRLO0 LSE 1594 388.50 14:14:05 00058694954TRLO0 LSE 1294 388.00 14:29:42 00058695763TRLO0 LSE 175 388.00 14:33:10 00058696106TRLO0 LSE 1211 388.00 14:33:10 00058696107TRLO0 LSE 283 388.00 14:33:10 00058696108TRLO0 LSE 1455 388.00 14:45:08 00058696861TRLO0 LSE 400 388.00 14:45:09 00058696863TRLO0 LSE 578 388.00 14:45:09 00058696864TRLO0 LSE 1553 387.50 14:53:28 00058697425TRLO0 LSE 400 388.00 14:57:49 00058697752TRLO0 LSE 327 388.00 14:57:49 00058697753TRLO0 LSE 452 388.00 14:57:49 00058697754TRLO0 LSE 400 387.50 15:03:34 00058698251TRLO0 LSE 400 387.50 15:03:34 00058698252TRLO0 LSE 309 387.50 15:03:34 00058698253TRLO0 LSE 1557 387.00 15:03:34 00058698254TRLO0 LSE 422 387.00 15:03:34 00058698255TRLO0 LSE 1585 387.00 15:05:42 00058698504TRLO0 LSE 400 387.00 15:05:42 00058698505TRLO0 LSE 35 387.00 15:05:42 00058698506TRLO0 LSE 1328 386.50 15:10:45 00058699105TRLO0 LSE 1386 386.50 15:10:45 00058699106TRLO0 LSE 1427 386.00 15:12:21 00058699211TRLO0 LSE 873 385.50 15:20:48 00058699933TRLO0 LSE 538 385.50 15:20:48 00058699934TRLO0 LSE 462 385.50 15:20:48 00058699935TRLO0 LSE 900 385.50 15:20:48 00058699936TRLO0 LSE 20 385.50 15:20:48 00058699937TRLO0 LSE 253 385.50 15:20:48 00058699940TRLO0 LSE 1155 385.50 15:20:48 00058699943TRLO0 LSE 166 385.50 15:20:48 00058699946TRLO0 LSE 760 384.00 15:27:18 00058701039TRLO0 LSE 344 384.00 15:27:27 00058701055TRLO0 LSE 412 384.00 15:27:27 00058701056TRLO0 LSE 657 384.00 15:27:27 00058701057TRLO0 LSE 489 384.00 15:27:30 00058701059TRLO0 LSE 26 384.00 15:27:30 00058701060TRLO0 LSE 274 384.00 15:27:30 00058701061TRLO0 LSE 1291 383.50 15:34:38 00058702091TRLO0 LSE 145 383.50 15:34:38 00058702092TRLO0 LSE 600 383.50 15:34:38 00058702093TRLO0 LSE 793 383.50 15:34:38 00058702094TRLO0 LSE 1051 383.00 15:35:12 00058702157TRLO0 LSE 517 383.00 15:35:12 00058702158TRLO0 LSE 379 382.00 15:39:36 00058702822TRLO0 LSE 1157 382.00 15:39:36 00058702823TRLO0 LSE 8 382.00 15:39:37 00058702828TRLO0 LSE 716 381.50 15:41:08 00058703058TRLO0 LSE 121 382.50 15:47:56 00058703811TRLO0 LSE 500 382.50 15:47:56 00058703812TRLO0 LSE 500 382.50 15:47:56 00058703813TRLO0 LSE 453 382.50 15:47:56 00058703814TRLO0 LSE 1239 382.50 15:47:56 00058703815TRLO0 LSE 66 382.50 15:47:56 00058703816TRLO0 LSE 2 382.50 15:47:56 00058703817TRLO0 LSE 98 382.00 15:48:20 00058703875TRLO0 LSE 876 382.00 15:48:20 00058703876TRLO0 LSE 112 382.00 15:48:20 00058703877TRLO0 LSE 265 382.00 15:48:20 00058703878TRLO0 LSE 400 382.00 15:54:43 00058704612TRLO0 LSE 304 382.00 15:54:43 00058704613TRLO0 LSE 457 381.50 15:54:45 00058704614TRLO0 LSE 1341 382.00 16:04:35 00058705605TRLO0 LSE 1667 382.00 16:04:35 00058705606TRLO0 LSE 1527 382.00 16:04:35 00058705607TRLO0 LSE 1639 381.50 16:04:55 00058705632TRLO0 LSE 632 381.50 16:04:55 00058705633TRLO0 LSE 1437 381.00 16:08:15 00058706103TRLO0 LSE 1468 380.50 16:13:20 00058706691TRLO0 LSE 1562 380.50 16:13:20 00058706692TRLO0 LSE 435 380.50 16:13:20 00058706693TRLO0 LSE 1115 380.50 16:13:20 00058706694TRLO0 LSE 276 380.50 16:17:25 00058707239TRLO0 LSE 359 380.50 16:17:25 00058707240TRLO0 LSE 218 380.50 16:17:26 00058707246TRLO0 LSE 270 380.50 16:17:29 00058707247TRLO0 LSE 345 380.50 16:17:29 00058707248TRLO0 LSE 150 380.50 16:17:29 00058707249TRLO0 LSE 219 380.50 16:21:26 00058707811TRLO0 LSE 217 380.50 16:22:56 00058708038TRLO0 LSE 18 380.50 16:24:53 00058708319TRLO0 LSE 381 380.50 16:24:53 00058708320TRLO0 LSE 850 380.50 16:24:53 00058708321TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.



The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com