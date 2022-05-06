- (PLX AI) - Attendo Q1 EPS SEK -0.2.
|08:10
|Attendo Q1 Sales SEK 3,482 Million vs. Estimate SEK 3,365 Million
|08:07
|Attendo first quarter report 2022: HIGH ORGANIC GROWTH BUT PROFITABILITY UNDER PRESSURE DUE TO THE PANDEMIC
|27.04.
|Attendo's report for the first quarter of 2022 to be published on 6 May 2022 - Invitation to presentation
|26.04.
|Bulletin from Attendo's Annual General Meeting 2022
|17.03.
|Attendo publishes Annual Report and Sustainability Report for 2021
|ATTENDO AB
|2,426
|-3,04 %