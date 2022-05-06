- (PLX AI) - BioGaia Q1 sales SEK 283.9 million vs. estimate SEK 253 million.
- • Q1 EBIT SEK 95.3 million vs. estimate SEK 58 million
|BioGaia Q1 Net Income SEK 76.3 Million
|BioGaia AB Interim Management Statement - January - March 2022
|BioGaia Soars 8% After Early Results Much Better Than Expected
(PLX AI) - BioGaia earnings jumped nearly 8% after the company reported first-quarter earnings much better than market expectations. • BioGaia beat consensus on both sales and EBIT• These are very strong...
|BioGaia Q1 Sales SEK 284 Million vs. Estimate SEK 240 Million
|(PLX AI) - BioGaia Q1 EBIT SEK 95 million vs. estimate SEK 52 million.
|BioGaia's result for first quarter to exceed market expectations
