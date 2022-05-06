- (PLX AI) - NNIT Q1 revenue DKK 701 million vs. estimate DKK 733 million.
- • Q1 adjusted EBIT DKK -9 million vs. estimate DKK 36 million
- • Outlook FY revenue growth 2-5% (unchanged)
- • Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 5% (unchanged)
- • Revenue hit by a lower contribution from the Global Infrastructure Agreement with Novo Nordisk. The decrease was partly outweighed by growth in Life Sciences Solutions
- • Adjusted EBIT drops to a loss to the renegotiation of the Novo Nordisk contract and a temporary decline in capacity utilization after cancellation of a large International Life Sciences Solutions project and customer postponement of a large ERP implementation
- • The operating profit margin declined to -1.3% compared to 6.6% in Q1 2021
