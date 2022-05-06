Das Instrument 21U US29667L1061 ESPORTS TECHNOLOGI.DL-001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.05.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.05.2022The instrument 21U US29667L1061 ESPORTS TECHNOLOGI.DL-001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.05.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 09.05.2022Das Instrument CSX1 US2254011081 CREDIT SUISSE GP AG ADR 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.05.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.05.2022The instrument CSX1 US2254011081 CREDIT SUISSE GP AG ADR 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.05.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 09.05.2022Das Instrument LO3A US54338V1017 LONZA GROUP UNSP.ADR 1/10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.05.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.05.2022The instrument LO3A US54338V1017 LONZA GROUP UNSP.ADR 1/10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.05.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 09.05.2022Das Instrument HLB US43475E1055 HOLCIM NEW(U.ADR)1/5/SF2 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.05.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.05.2022The instrument HLB US43475E1055 HOLCIM NEW(U.ADR)1/5/SF2 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.05.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 09.05.2022Das Instrument CSX CH0012138530 CRED.SUISSE GRP NA SF-,04 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.05.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.05.2022The instrument CSX CH0012138530 CRED.SUISSE GRP NA SF-,04 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.05.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 09.05.2022Das Instrument PGS1 NO0010199151 PGS ASA NK 3 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.05.2022The instrument PGS1 NO0010199151 PGS ASA NK 3 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 06.05.2022Das Instrument HLBN CH0012214059 HOLCIM LTD. NAM.SF2 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.05.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.05.2022The instrument HLBN CH0012214059 HOLCIM LTD. NAM.SF2 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.05.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 09.05.2022Das Instrument LO3 CH0013841017 LONZA GROUP AG NA SF 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.05.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.05.2022The instrument LO3 CH0013841017 LONZA GROUP AG NA SF 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.05.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 09.05.2022Das Instrument IWQ US3168271043 51JOB INC. ADR EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.05.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.05.2022The instrument IWQ US3168271043 51JOB INC. ADR EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.05.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 09.05.2022Das Instrument P8O AU000000MCT4 METALICITY LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.05.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.05.2022The instrument P8O AU000000MCT4 METALICITY LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.05.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 09.05.2022Das Instrument VAU CH0305285295 VARIA US PROP. VINKUL.SF1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.05.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.05.2022The instrument VAU CH0305285295 VARIA US PROP. VINKUL.SF1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.05.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 09.05.2022Das Instrument 21V AU000000PNL1 PARINGA RESOURCES LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.05.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.05.2022The instrument 21V AU000000PNL1 PARINGA RESOURCES LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.05.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 09.05.2022