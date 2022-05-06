Anzeige
Freitag, 06.05.2022
Sondermeldung: Jetzt ganz große Kurschance vor "Mega-Turnaround" (430%)?
WKN: A0Q7XC ISIN: SE0002579912 
Frankfurt
06.05.22
08:01 Uhr
3,265 Euro
-0,040
-1,21 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
06.05.2022 | 08:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsnoteringen för GHP Specialty Care AB uppdateras / The observation status for GHP Specialty Care AB is updated (60/22)

Den 7 mars 2022 gavs aktierna i GHP Specialty Care AB ("Bolaget")
observationsstatus med hänvisning till ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande från
Capio Group Services AB ("Capio") till aktieägarna i Bolaget. 

Den 25 april 2022 offentliggjorde Capio ett pressmeddelande med information om
att Capio uppnått kontroll över cirka 96,6 procent av aktierna i Bolaget. Av
pressmeddelandet framgick vidare att Capio avsåg att begära tvångsinlösen av
resterande aktier i Bolaget samt verka för avnotering av Bolagets aktier från
Nasdaq Stockholm. 

Den 26 april 2022 offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med information
om att Bolaget beslutat om att ansöka om avnotering av dess aktier från Nasdaq
Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB har också mottagit en sådan avnoteringsansökan. 

Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittents aktier ges
observationsstatus om emittenten ansökt om avnotering av dessa. 

Med hänvisning till ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att uppdatera
observationsstatusen för aktierna i GHP Specialty Care AB (GHP, ISIN-kod
SE0002579912, orderboks ID 059064). 

On March 7, 2022, the shares in GHP Specialty Care AB (the "Company") were
given observation status with reference to a public takeover offer from Capio
Group Services AB ("Capio") to the shareholders in the Company. 

On April 25, 2022, Capio issued a press release with information that Capio had
achieved control of approximately 96,6 percent of the shares in the Company.
The press release also stated that Capio intended to commence a compulsory
acquisition procedure to acquire the remaining shares in the Company, and to
seek a delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. 

On April 26, 2022, the Company issued a press release with information that the
Company had decided to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq Stockholm.
Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such an application. 

The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's shares may be given
observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares removed from
trading. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares in GHP Specialty Care AB (GHP, ISIN code
SE0002579912, order book ID 059064). 

För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement &
Investigations, 08-405 70 50. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
