Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsnoteringen för GHP Specialty Care AB uppdateras / The observation status for GHP Specialty Care AB is updated (60/22)

Den 7 mars 2022 gavs aktierna i GHP Specialty Care AB ("Bolaget") observationsstatus med hänvisning till ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande från Capio Group Services AB ("Capio") till aktieägarna i Bolaget. Den 25 april 2022 offentliggjorde Capio ett pressmeddelande med information om att Capio uppnått kontroll över cirka 96,6 procent av aktierna i Bolaget. Av pressmeddelandet framgick vidare att Capio avsåg att begära tvångsinlösen av resterande aktier i Bolaget samt verka för avnotering av Bolagets aktier från Nasdaq Stockholm. Den 26 april 2022 offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med information om att Bolaget beslutat om att ansöka om avnotering av dess aktier från Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB har också mottagit en sådan avnoteringsansökan. Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittents aktier ges observationsstatus om emittenten ansökt om avnotering av dessa. Med hänvisning till ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att uppdatera observationsstatusen för aktierna i GHP Specialty Care AB (GHP, ISIN-kod SE0002579912, orderboks ID 059064). On March 7, 2022, the shares in GHP Specialty Care AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a public takeover offer from Capio Group Services AB ("Capio") to the shareholders in the Company. On April 25, 2022, Capio issued a press release with information that Capio had achieved control of approximately 96,6 percent of the shares in the Company. The press release also stated that Capio intended to commence a compulsory acquisition procedure to acquire the remaining shares in the Company, and to seek a delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. On April 26, 2022, the Company issued a press release with information that the Company had decided to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such an application. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's shares may be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares removed from trading. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares in GHP Specialty Care AB (GHP, ISIN code SE0002579912, order book ID 059064). För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement & Investigations, 08-405 70 50. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB