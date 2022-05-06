Japan's Sumitomo Corp. has revealed plans to build a green hydrogen pilot plant at Rio Tinto's Yarwun alumina refinery in the Australian state of Queensland.From pv magazine Australia Japan's Sumitomo Corp. will partner with Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto to develop a 2 MW green hydrogen production facility at the miner's Yarwun refinery in the Australian state of Queensland, while exploring the potential of hydrogen as a replacement for gas in the alumina refining process. The pilot project, which is expected to produce up to 300 tons of green hydrogen per annum, will also supply ...

