Germany's Bosch wants to focus on green hydrogen production in Europe as a new dedicated business area. It said it will draw on its fuel cell expertise to build new productions facilities.From pv magazine Germany German conglomerate Bosch said this week that it will develop components for electrolyzers in the future. The Stuttgart-based group wants to invest up to €500 million ($527.6 million) in the new business area by 2030. The particular focus will be on the development of the stacks for electrolyzers. "Climate protection cannot wait. We want to support the rapid development of hydrogen production ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...