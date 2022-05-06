adi Group celebrates 30 years of excellence!

Midlands-based multidisciplinary engineering and construction firm celebrates 30 years of excellence as it accelerates towards £200m goal

LONDON, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A leading engineering and construction firm has finally been able to celebrate its 30th anniversary as it predicts to grow by 70% in the next three years and become a £200m business.

April 29 saw Midlands-based adi Group celebrate 30 years of excellence, although having now been in business for 32 years.

The pandemic has caused delays across all industries, causing the business to put its anniversary celebrations on hold.

The business delivers its services across the UK and Ireland, and held its celebratory event at the Vox Conference Centre in Birmingham. Its overall theme was, 'engineering a better future'.

With a workforce of almost 750, adi's guestlist for the day was made up of the firm's employees, with the addition of a few special guests, including the evening's host, renowned celebrity magician, Richard Jones.

An astonishing £9,850 was raised for Heart Research UK during the event thanks to the efforts of the firm's employees, bringing the total raised by adi over the four years to almost £130,000.

Founded by Alan Lusty who began his career as an apprentice, adi Group has grown exponentially over the last 32 years and continues to be recognised for its sustainability efforts as well as regularly being named as one of the Midland's best companies to work for.

Alan Lusty, CEO of adi Group said, "After two long years, it's fantastic that we've finally been able to celebrate, and what a day it was!

"We've come a long way since I founded the business in 1990 we're consistently seeing growth in the form of our people, our skills, our client base and operating locations."

Just this year alone has seen the firm onboard a new Chief Operating Officer, Paul Smith, and launch a brand-new website, in what Alan calls a "marketing-leading digitisation of the business".

James Sopwith, group strategic account director at adi Group continued to highlight the importance of the next generation of engineers.

He said, "We're in an entirely new generation now, and adi believe that the message we project needs to continually evolve as we take our business further into the 21st century - something we focused on during our event."

Alan then went on to explain the Group's plans to invest further in its team.

He said, "We are continuing to invest both time and money into the wider Group and its employees. Our team is at the centre of our business, and therefore our future, too.

"And as we expect to grow 70% by the end of 2025, the future looks incredibly exciting."

Serving as a client's single point of responsibility, adi Group's unique model of self-delivered engineering services offers its clients end to end support across the spectrum - from the smallest expert installation or maintenance contract to large-scale capital projects.

The event was a huge success, and the firm continues to work towards its inspiring goals as well as embrace its role as a pioneer in the entire engineering and construction industry.

For more information, please visit: https://www.adiltd.co.uk/.