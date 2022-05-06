DJ Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (UHYC LN) Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-May-2022 / 10:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 05-May-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 9.2477

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 784000

CODE: UHYC LN

ISIN: LU1435356065

----------------------------------------------------------------------

