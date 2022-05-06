DJ Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (GENY LN) Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-May-2022 / 10:16 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 05-May-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 13.2849

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4886136

CODE: GENY LN

ISIN: LU2023678449

