DJ Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (WGES LN) Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 06-May-2022 / 10:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 05-May-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 17.6486
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10000
CODE: WGES LN
ISIN: LU1799934499
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1799934499 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WGES LN Sequence No.: 160118 EQS News ID: 1345817 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1345817&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 06, 2022 04:19 ET (08:19 GMT)