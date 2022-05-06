- (PLX AI) - MTG shares were up in positive territory in a mostly red market after analysts at Danske Bank initiated coverage of the stock with buy.
- • Price target SEK 130 implies 20% upside
- • After becoming a pure gaming company, MTG has a strong base to accelerate growth, Danske said
- • With SEK 7.1 billion available for potential M&A, MTG could end up with sales and EBIT growth of above 40% compared to underlying estimates by 2024, the analysts said
