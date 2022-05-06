DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B (AASU) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B: Net Asset Value(s) 06-May-2022 / 10:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B

DEALING DATE: 05/05/2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 36.1174

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 28600461

CODE: AASU

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1681044563 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AASU Sequence No.: 160190 EQS News ID: 1345973 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1345973&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 06, 2022 04:25 ET (08:25 GMT)