DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI USA SRI UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI USA SRI UCITS ETF DR (USRI) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI USA SRI UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 06-May-2022 / 10:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI USA SRI UCITS ETF DR

DEALING DATE: 05/05/2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 89.2304

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 42724688

CODE: USRI

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1861136247 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USRI Sequence No.: 160204 EQS News ID: 1346001 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1346001&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 06, 2022 04:25 ET (08:25 GMT)