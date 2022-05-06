MONDI PLC - Result of AGM

Mondi plc

Incorporated in England and Wales

Registered number: 6209386

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

JSE share code: MNP

6 May 2022

Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Mondi plc was held yesterday.

All resolutions were passed by shareholders by way of a poll and all valid proxy votes were included in the poll. The Company's issued share capital on 3 May 2022 (the voting record date) was 485,553,780 ordinary shares of €0.20 each. Overall approximately 76% of shares were voted. The total number of votes received on each resolution is as follows:

Resolution Votes

For % Votes

Against % Votes

Total % of ISC Voted Votes Withheld ** 1. To receive the report and accounts 367,732,971 99.96 159,327 0.04 367,892,298 75.77% 2,711,625 2. To approve the remuneration report (other than the policy) 359,360,235 97.20 10,334,340 2.80 369,694,575 76.14% 909,348 3. To declare a final dividend 369,618,981 99.98 87,537 0.02 369,706,518 76.14% 897,405 4. To re-elect Svein Richard Brandtzaeg as a director 360,737,956 97.58 8,959,231 2.42 369,697,187 76.14% 905,361 5. To re-elect Sue Clark as a director 363,476,986 98.32 6,220,370 1.68 369,697,356 76.14% 905,192 6. To re-elect Andrew King as a director 369,521,486 99.95 176,503 0.05 369,697,989 76.14% 904,559 7. To re-elect Mike Powell as a director 367,883,845 99.51 1,813,004 0.49 369,696,849 76.14% 905,699 8. To re-elect Dominique Reiniche as a director 364,902,880 98.70 4,794,147 1.30 369,697,027 76.14% 905,521 9. To re-elect Dame Angela Strank as a director 363,701,298 98.38 5,995,520 1.62 369,696,818 76.14% 905,730 10. To re-elect Philip Yea as a director 359,135,565 97.14 10,561,212 2.86 369,696,777 76.14% 905,770 11. To re-elect Stephen Young as a director 366,951,898 99.26 2,744,864 0.74 369,696,762 76.14% 905,786 12. To appoint the auditors 368,617,098 99.71 1,081,963 0.29 369,699,061 76.14% 904,862 13. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the auditors' remuneration 368,052,457 99.56 1,644,207 0.44 369,696,664 76.14% 907,259 14. To authorise the directors to allot relevant securities 350,161,732 94.71 19,539,278 5.29 369,701,010 76.14% 902,913 15. To authorise the directors to disapply pre-emption rights* 323,003,037 87.37 46,693,747 12.63 369,696,784 76.14% 909,639 16. To authorise Mondi plc

to purchase its own shares* 340,748,209 92.24 28,661,746 7.76 369,409,955 76.08% 1,193,968 17. To authorise general

meetings to be held on 14

days' notice* 325,480,583 88.04 44,225,285 11.96 369,705,868 76.14% 900,555

* Special Resolutions

** A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes for or against a resolution.

Jenny Hampshire

Company Secretary

Mondi plc

About Mondi

Mondi is a global leader in packaging and paper, contributing to a better world by making innovative packaging and paper solutions that are sustainable by design. Our business is integrated across the value chain - from managing forests and producing pulp, paper and films, to developing and manufacturing effective industrial and consumer packaging solutions. Sustainability is at the centre of our strategy and intrinsic in the way we do business. We lead the industry with our customer-centric approach, EcoSolutions, where we ask the right questions to find the most sustainable solution. In 2021, Mondi had revenues of €7.7 billion and underlying EBITDA of €1.5 billion.

Mondi has a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (MNDI), and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited (MNP). Mondi is a FTSE 100 constituent, and has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series since 2008 and the FTSE/JSE Responsible Investment Index Series since 2007.

Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa Proprietary Limited t/a BofA Securities.