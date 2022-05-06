- (PLX AI) - SKF should be able to mitigate raw material headwinds with price increases, analysts at Danske Bank said, upgrading their recommendation on the stock to buy from hold.
- • Price target raised to SEK 190 from SEK 170
- • The market is pricing in a more pronounced slowdown in demand than a normal cyclical downturn, and buying SKF at below historical multiples could generate good return in the coming 3-12 months, the analysts said
