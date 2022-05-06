DJ SUSS MicroTec announces merger of two subsidiaries

DGAP-Media / 2022-05-06 / 10:31

Garching and Sternenfels, May 6, 2022 - On May 5, 2022, SÜSS MicroTec SE, a leading supplier of equipment and process solutions for the semiconductor industry, has completed the merger of its subsidiary SUSS MicroTec Lithography GmbH into SUSS MicroTec Photomask Equipment GmbH & Co. KG. With the merger, SUSS MicroTec Photomask Equipment GmbH & Co. KG changes its company name to SUSS MicroTec Solutions GmbH & Co. KG.

Both companies focus on providing equipment and solutions for the semiconductor industry and related markets. Beyond the strategic advantages, significant synergy effects are expected from their merger. The registered office of the new company remains Ferdinand-von-Steinbeis-Ring 10, 75447 Sternenfels, Germany. The VAT ID and the commercial register number of the former SUSS MicroTec Photomask Equipment GmbH & Co. KG remain unchanged as well.

"The merger is an important step entirely in line with the SUSS MicroTec Group's one-face-to-the-customer positioning. For our customers, this unification and simplification of internal structures brings only advantages, especially in communication with SUSS MicroTec," says Oliver Albrecht, CFO of SÜSS MicroTec SE. "By merging the two subsidiaries, we expect to make our company more efficient in the long term in order to support the challenging growth course with more streamlined and lean processes. Ultimately, this will lead to an acceleration and increase in productivity for the company."

SUSS MicroTec Solutions GmbH & Co. KG is the legal successor of SUSS MicroTec Lithography GmbH, all contracts are therefore automatically transferred to SUSS MicroTec Solutions GmbH & Co. KG. Contact: Hosgör Sarioglu-Zoberbier, Tel: +49 89 32007 397 Email: hosgoer.sarioglu@suss.com End of Media Release

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Issuer: SÜSS MicroTec SE Key word(s): Enterprise

2022-05-06 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: SÜSS MicroTec SE Schleissheimer Strasse 90 85748 Garching Germany Phone: +49 (0)89 32007-161 Fax: +49 (0)89 4444 33420 E-mail: franka.schielke@suss.com Internet: www.suss.com ISIN: DE000A1K0235 WKN: A1K023 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1345931 End of News DGAP Media =------------

1345931 2022-05-06

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1345931&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 06, 2022 04:31 ET (08:31 GMT)