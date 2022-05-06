Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsstatusen för Svedbergs i Dalstorp AB tas bort / The observation status for Svedbergs i Dalstorp AB is removed (61/22)

Den 15 mars 2022 gavs aktierna i Svedbergs i Dalstorp AB ("Bolaget") observationsstatus efter Stena Adactum AB ("Stena Adactum") meddelat sin avsikt att lämna ett budpliktsbud till övriga aktieägare i Bolaget. Den 22 mars 2022 offentliggjorde Stena Adactum ett budpliktsbud till övriga aktieägare i Bolaget. Idag, den 6 maj 2022, offentliggjorde Stena Adactum ett pressmeddelande med information om det slutliga utfallet i budpliktsbudet. Mot ovanstående bakgrund beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att observationsstatusen för aktierna i Svedbergs i Dalstorp AB (SVED B, ISIN-kod SE0000407991, orderboks-ID 000935) ska tas bort. On March 15, 2022, the shares in Svedbergs i Dalstorp AB (the "Company") were given observation status after Stena Adactum AB ("Stenda Adactum") had announced its intention to submit a mandatory public offer to the other shareholders in the Company. On March 22, 2022, Stena Adactum disclosed a mandatory public offer to the other shareholders in the Company. Today, May 6, 2022, Stena Adactum published a press release with information on the outcome of the mandatory public offer. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status of the shares in Svedbergs i Dalstorp AB (SVED B, ISIN code SE0000407991, order book ID 000935) shall be removed. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement & Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.