Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 06.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Timing ist jetzt alles: Die heute perfekte Kaufgelegenheit vor 500% Rebound?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 909952 ISIN: SE0000407991 Ticker-Symbol: Q49 
Frankfurt
06.05.22
08:42 Uhr
4,785 Euro
-0,065
-1,34 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SVEDBERGS I DALSTORP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SVEDBERGS I DALSTORP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
06.05.2022 | 11:05
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsstatusen för Svedbergs i Dalstorp AB tas bort / The observation status for Svedbergs i Dalstorp AB is removed (61/22)

Den 15 mars 2022 gavs aktierna i Svedbergs i Dalstorp AB ("Bolaget")
observationsstatus efter Stena Adactum AB ("Stena Adactum") meddelat sin avsikt
att lämna ett budpliktsbud till övriga aktieägare i Bolaget. 

Den 22 mars 2022 offentliggjorde Stena Adactum ett budpliktsbud till övriga
aktieägare i Bolaget. 

Idag, den 6 maj 2022, offentliggjorde Stena Adactum ett pressmeddelande med
information om det slutliga utfallet i budpliktsbudet. 

Mot ovanstående bakgrund beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att observationsstatusen
för aktierna i Svedbergs i Dalstorp AB (SVED B, ISIN-kod SE0000407991,
orderboks-ID 000935) ska tas bort. 

On March 15, 2022, the shares in Svedbergs i Dalstorp AB (the "Company") were
given observation status after Stena Adactum AB ("Stenda Adactum") had
announced its intention to submit a mandatory public offer to the other
shareholders in the Company. 

On March 22, 2022, Stena Adactum disclosed a mandatory public offer to the
other shareholders in the Company. 

Today, May 6, 2022, Stena Adactum published a press release with information on
the outcome of the mandatory public offer. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation
status of the shares in Svedbergs i Dalstorp AB (SVED B, ISIN code
SE0000407991, order book ID 000935) shall be removed. 

För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement &
Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.
SVEDBERGS I DALSTORP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.